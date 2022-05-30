Brooks Bandits solve Pickering Panthers' Roy to win Centennial Cup title
For more than two periods Sunday it looked like Zachary Roy was going to be unbeatable in the Centennial Cup championship final.
Roy's Pickering Panthers were nursing a 1-0 lead on a first-period goal from Ethan Doyle well into the final frame, but the Brooks Bandits -- who had the most potent offence of the tournament -- exploded for four third-period goals to give the Alberta Junior Hockey League champions a 4-1 win and their third national junior A hockey title.
The Bandits got two goals from Ryan McAllister and singles from Aiden Fink and Devin Phillips. They outshot their Ontario Junior Hockey League opponents 44-11.
Pickering advanced to the championship game with a 2-0 win over the Dauphin Kings on Saturday, while Brooks got there by crushing College Francais de Longueuil 11-2.
Brooks compiled a league-best 106-point season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League 52-6-2 and rolled through the playoffs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2022
