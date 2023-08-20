Brooks Bandits sweep through Europe to win U20 Super Challenge
Brooks built a 4-0 lead in the first period, then withstood a furious second-period comeback by France to prevail 8-3 in the title match at the U20 Super Challenge in Karlstad, Sweden Sunday.
After racing out to that early lead, France responded with three straight goals in the middle frame, but Brooks responded with four more in the third to claim the title.
Goaltender Brendan Holahan stopped 21 shots for the Bandits, and was named the tourney's top goalie.
Bandit defenceman Quinn McCall was named the tournament's top defenceman.
The Brooks Bandits have won the U20 Super Challenge Cup in Sweden! pic.twitter.com/nilRJBi9K5— Brooks Bandits (@BrooksBandits) August 20, 2023
Mathieu Tailefer, Dylan Lariviere, Caelan Fitzpatrick and McCall scored first-period goals for the Bandits.
Mattis Chapuis, Emil Tavernier and Mathis Defour responded for the French in the second, but the Bandits struck back in the third, on goals by Mirko Buttazzoni, Nathan Free, Nic DeGraves and Dylan Compton responded for Brooks.
The Bandits outshot France 48-24, to complete a 5-0 record over the course of the tournament.
Brooks outscored their opponents 32-9.
-
Man accused of setting his shirt on fire charged with arsonA 31-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he threw rocks at a business and set his shirt on fire.
-
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says TrudeauPrime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
-
Trudeau, P.E.I. premier announce expanded child care on IslandPrime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King say wages will increase this fall for some early childhood educators and new daycare spaces will be added.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Drumbo, Ont.Southwestern Public Health is placing residents of Drumbo, a township between Woodstock and Kitchener, under a boil water advisory following a pressure loss at Drumbo water treatment.
-
Comedian Bill Burr to perform at Casino Rama this fallEmmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr is scheduled to perform at Casino Rama Resort this fall.
-
Folklorama releases final attendance numbers for 2023 festivalHundreds of thousands of people took a whirlwind tour around the world over the past two weeks in Winnipeg.
-
Canadian women's rugby team qualifies for Paris Olympics, men's team faces another qualifierCanada's women's rugby sevens team is going to next summer's Olympic Games in Paris, but the men's team will have to continue trying to qualify.
-
Police search for suspects wanted in connection with attempted armed carjacking in Markham, Ont.York police are searching for suspects in connection with an attempted armed carjacking in Markham, Ont., and believe the same suspects may have been involved in an armed carjacking last week.
-
Two people in critical condition after stabbing in CentretownOttawa paramedics say two people are in critical condition after being stabbed in Centretown Monday afternoon.