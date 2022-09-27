Brooks man dead in head-on crash on Hwy. 36

A man from Brooks, Alta., has died following a serious crash involving a semi-truck and a car.

Brooks RCMP say the incident, at Highway 36 near Highway 873, took place at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Police say an investigation is underway, but have so far determined that the vehicles collided head-on.

"Upon police arrival, EMS declared the driver of the car, a 46-year-old male resident of Brooks, deceased. The driver of the semi was uninjured," police said in a release.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Brooks is located approximately 190 kilometres southeast of Calgary.