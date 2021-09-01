Brooks Mayor Barry Morishita acclaimed as Alberta Party leader

Barry Morishita, the mayor of Brooks, Alta. and former president of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association has been acclaimed as the new leader of the Alberta Party.

“As a compassionate leader and experienced community builder, I believe that a new, fresh approach to politics is what Albertans need right now and that the Alberta Party is the vehicle to drive that positive change," he said in a release.

“Over the past four years, I have travelled across our province and have heard from countless Albertans who are looking for a new approach to politics. It is time for a renewed focus on collaborative, democratic leadership that works to better the lives of all Albertans.

"The Alberta Party is committed to solutions and changes that are practical, affordable and rooted in local communities."

Morishita stepped down from his roles as AUMA president and announced he would not be running for mayor so he could run for the party leadership. His transition team consists of Lisa Holmes, the former mayor of Morinville, Alta. and past president of AUMA, and former Progressive Conservative MLA Doug Griffiths.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about Barry’s leadership and team. The Alberta Party is ready to fight for Albertans and end the partisan bickering they see in the legislature," said Conrad Guay, Alberta Party president.

The Alberta Party earned 172,000 votes in the 2019 provincial election, but failed to win a seat, prompting former leader Stephen Mandel to step down.

Jaquie Fenske had been the interim leader since then.