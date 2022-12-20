Brooks RCMP say missing 94-year-old man found dead
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Mounties out of Brooks, Alta., say a missing senior has been found dead.
RCMP made a public plea for help finding 94-year-old John Penner on Tuesday, saying he was last seen two days prior on Dec. 18.
On Wednesday, RCMP issued an update saying Penner had been located deceased.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," said Mouties in a news release.
-
Journalism program to be temporarily suspended by U of RThe University of Regina (U of R) is temporarily suspending its journalism program as the school looks to address a shortage of professors and students.
-
Ontario braces for major winter storm, threatening holiday travel plansEnvironment Canada says to avoid travel if possible as a winter storm bears down on Ontario, threatening holiday plans during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
-
Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top StarsWarren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night.
-
Hotel employee threatened with knifeA Chatham-man is charged after threatening someone with a knife, according to police.
-
'Worse than COVID': Pet charity says demand for food nearly doubled in 2022Parachutes for Pets says inflation is forcing people from their homes and if they are lucky enough to find another residence, keeping a pet can require a $500 pet deposit.
-
Winter weather wreaking havoc on passengers at YQRHoliday travel can be one of the most stressful times especially when flights are delayed or cancelled, which has been a reality of late for many Canadian travellers, including those in Regina.
-
Man charged after shots fired in Lower Clark’s Harbour: N.S. RCMPA 52-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing firearms-related charges after an incident Tuesday evening in Lower Clark’s Harbour.
-
Two charged with manslaughter in Sudbury man's drug overdose deathTwo men -- one from Waterloo and the other from Greater Sudbury -- are charged with manslaughter in an Aug. 17 overdose death, police say.
-
Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest parking garageOne man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being shot by police during a late night standoff in a northwest parking garage.