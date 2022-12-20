iHeartRadio

Brooks RCMP say missing 94-year-old man found dead


John Penner, 94.

Mounties out of Brooks, Alta., say a missing senior has been found dead.

RCMP made a public plea for help finding 94-year-old John Penner on Tuesday, saying he was last seen two days prior on Dec. 18.

On Wednesday, RCMP issued an update saying Penner had been located deceased.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," said Mouties in a news release.

