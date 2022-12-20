Brooks RCMP seeks public assistance in search for missing 94-year-old

Mounties out of Brooks, Alta., are turning to the public for help finding a missing senior.

John Penner, 94, was last seen Sunday.

He’s described as 5’7” and 200 lbs, grey-haired and brown-eyed, and is possibly wearing winter boots and a camouflage jacket.

The RCMP believes he's driving his 1997 Honda CRV SUV, with Alberta licence plate BYS 8887.

Anyone with information as to Penner's whereabouts is asked to call the RCMP detachment in Brooks at 403-794-4400 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting P3Tips.com online or using the P3 Tips app.