Brothers shot during deadly Hamilton home invasion, kidnapping were trying to help their father: police

Police say two brothers shot during a home invasion and kidnapping in Hamilton early Thursday morning were trying to help their father, who investigators believe was the target of the deadly attack in the city’s Mount Hope neighbourhood.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers were called to a reported shooting at a home in the area of Glancaster and Dickenson roads.

Two brothers were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

One of the victims, who has now been identified by investigators as 21-year-old Hasnain ‘Nano’ Ali, was subsequently pronounced dead.

Their father, 63-year-old Faqir Ali, who police say was abducted and beaten by the assailants, was found hours later on Beach Boulevard, where he had been dumped by his captors.

Police say he was located thanks to tips from the public, who notified police of Ali’s whereabouts.

“People were able to witness Mr. Ali in the area of Beach Boulevard and we rushed right to it,” Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk told reporters at a news conference on Friday morning.

Ali was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and police now say he and his surviving son, who is not being named by investigators, are in stable condition.

Bereziuk said police are “quite confident” Faqir Ali was the target of the attack but investigators are still not clear on the motive.

“I can tell you that it appears to us at this point in time that his sons were trying to help him and unfortunately they were shot,” Bereziuk said Friday.

“We need to figure out what the motive is if we can but at this point I don't have that…This family is not known to Hamilton police.”

Ali’s wife and daughter, who were inside the residence at the time of the home invasion, were not injured.

“I won’t get into what they did or didn't see,” Bereziuk said, adding that police will not be releasing any specific details about what went on inside the home.

He said Ali was not able to say much to investigators when he was located and police have not yet had a chance to interview him.

“His recovery is paramount and when he is able to talk to us, we are certainly going to approach him,” Bereziuk said.

No arrests have been made but police have recovered two black SUVs believed to be involved in the incident.

Investigators say one of the vehicles, a 2015 black Ford Edge SUV, was found at around 9 a.m. on Beach Boulevard, around the same time officers located Ali.

“We are going to forensically examine the vehicles that were recovered,” Bereziuk added.

Investigators are asking for anyone with security footage or dash cam video in the area of Beach Boulevard between 4:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police say they are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with the homicide and kidnapping but only limited descriptions were provided by investigators for two of the three suspects.

Police say one of the suspects is described as a Black male, who is about six-feet tall, has a thin build and dark skin and was seen wearing a dark top and dark pants.

Another suspect is described by investigators as a Black male who was seen wearing a grey track suit and a wrap on his head.

The suspects were last seen heading down Eastport Drive toward Nikola Tesla Boulevard in a black SUV, which police say was later recovered in Hamilton.

Bereziuk said the Ali family is shocked and devastated by what transpired on Thursday morning.

“I think they are hopeful we can resolve this case but it is something we are going to have to work very hard at,” Bereziuk said.

“We want to find those responsible….They need to be held accountable.”