Brothers, teammates, world champions: Meet the Sask. sibling duo making waves in esports

For brothers Chris and Mathew Fiorante, conquering the heights of Halo esports is just the latest chapter in a very long journey. One that began in Regina, Sask. of all places.

The duo most recently made headlines as members of the team that won the 2023 Halo World Championship Series (HCS) – working their way back from early losses to come out on top.

“We went down into the loser's bracket pretty early, but we were fully confident the whole time that we're going to win the whole thing,” Chris told CTV News.

“Because we just knew once we hit our flow and play how we play, we can beat anybody.”

However, both Royal1 (Chris) and Royal2 (Mathew) were already notable names in Halo esports circles prior to their most recent whirlwind victory.

The reason? This isn’t their first rodeo. Its Chris’s second HCS win and Mathew’s third.

For Mathew, the latest victory does feel a little different.

“Most people don't have a brother competing with them. So just winning with my brother … having him there and just sharing the moment with him … it’s always a great experience,” Mathew said. “I think we made history.”

HOW IT ALL STARTED

Originally launched in 2001 with the release of the first person shooter “Halo: Combat Evolved,” the military science fiction franchise has grown to one of the biggest titles in gaming.

The Fiorante’s first brush with the series was in its heyday of the mid 2000’s. Like many first time stories in gaming – it involved a childhood friend and a rivalry.

“I had a friend growing up, lived right across the street and he had an original Xbox with Halo CE. My brother and I would go hang out there after school and we just split screen Blood Gulch … he would play us like one on two and he would just destroy us. We were just like, ‘how do we beat this guy?’” Chris explained.

“It was just purely competitive at that point.”

Following years of playing against friends, and each other, the pair made their first foray into the local esports scene.

“I was 11 years old when I went to my first local tournament and actually I won a couple 2v2’s with my brother,” Mathew explained.

“That was I'd say when that really opened our eyes like ‘Okay, there's tournaments you can compete. There's a way to do this,’” Chris added.

Looking back at their humble origins – both brothers say they never once imagined they’d achieve the level of success they’ve enjoyed.

“When we were kids – I definitely would not have thought [I’d be a] two time world champion, doing what we're doing now,” Chris said. “That would have been like the dream when we were first starting out. So seeing it kind of happen and like reflecting back on it. It's pretty crazy.”

“Every now and then when I think about I'm just like, ‘how the hell did we end up here?’” he added, laughing.

A BOND BETWEEN BROTHERS

Chris has served as a coach on two of Mathew’s championship winning teams. However, the duo’s relationship can’t be described as a traditional mentor/mentee – its more like a partnership.

“I like to describe my style of coaching and Halo is more of like a question based approach,” he explained. “’Do we want to push here? Do we want to do this? Do we want to play more passive? Should we be more aggressive?’ I'd say that's more of my style.”

“That's the unique thing with a Halo coach as opposed to like traditional sports coaches – you're not so much calling plays, you're more supportive,” he added.

It’s an approach that’s shown results according to Mathew.

“He likes to just give you great mental advice and kind of just leads you through the tournament and tells you how things can go or will go,” he said.

“We're the ones who are in the heat of the moment and things can get a little out of control or like your emotions get a little high if you're losing, if you're winning. So he kind of just keeps you level headed and I think that's very big,” he added.

THE CHAMPIONSHIP

The Fiorantes agreed that their first season playing the series’ latest installment, Halo Infinite, was disappointing.

The team recorded a single tournament win and their lowest recorded placing at a world championship.

“Which to us was a complete failure,” Chris explained. “So we kind of left the end of the first year … with a bitter taste in our mouths and really, really hungry to come into the second year and just prove everyone wrong that we're not washed up. We're still a world championship caliber team.”

A key addition to the roster and a change of approach did wonders for the Fiorante brothers and their comrades teammates.

“It started with making that roster change early on in the year, picking up Renegade. That really just kind of like set the tone for us for the whole year,” Chris explained.

Some early tournament victories made way for defeats as the world championships inched closer.

“I think we got a fourth place and a third place getting into worlds so we kind of got taken down a peg or two, which I think was really good for us,” Chris said.

What followed was a weeklong stretch of training just prior to the championships in October.

“The boot camp was, I think, part of the reason why we won worlds. We just kind of rode that momentum of working really hard and practicing really hard,” Chris added.

“I don't want to sound cocky when I say it, but I was surprised that we won through the loser’s bracket but not surprised – I know what our ability is.”

UNLIKELY CHAMPIONS

Both Chris and Mathew’s accession to the top of Halo esports is doubly unique. Being two brothers, and hailing from Saskatchewan, in a league where Canada is sparsely represented.

The pair hope their origins and their performance inspires others to get into the sport.

“I think it doesn't matter where you're from. You can play online anywhere. It's actually really rare for Canadians or just people around Saskatchewan and Regina to compete in eSports. But I know there's a lot of gamers out here and I appreciate when people tell me that I've inspired them or they want to go into the scene because of me,” Mathew said.

“A lot of people put that negative connotation on video games saying, you’re just twiddling your thumbs around, wasting your time. You can't do anything with it. You can't make a career out of it,” Chris explained.

“Well, I think our story right there can show you that one; you can do it for a living; two you can make some good money out of it; and three, it's a fulfilling thing to do personally, professionally."

LOOKING AHEAD

As for what’s next – the Sask. pair made one thing clear – they’re in it to win it in 2024.

“I'd say we're even more motivated to win another World Championship next year,” Chris said.

“Every time I accomplish something. I feel like it's nice for like a week and then I think I'm on to the next thing and I just always want to keep winning or doing something that can further my career,” Mathew added.

“So I think I'm super happy right now but I'm always looking for the next one.”

One thing is for certain, both Chris and Mathew are sure to enjoy the experience even more, side by side.

“Honestly. If I wasn't teaming with my brother, I'd still love what I'm doing but it would be just a little bit less fun than it is right now,” Chris said.

“Just because you get to share things. You get to make those memories together.”