‘Brought a lot of joy to a lot of people’: Friends and family mourn deaths of storm victims

The devastating storm that ripped through parts of Ontario and Quebec had a deadly impact, claiming the lives of more than 10 people, several of which were from the Ottawa region.

"I can see him walking into a room now with a smile and open arms, he really brought a lot of joy to a lot of people," said Steve Hamre, remembering his long-time friend Robert Hayami, who was killed in the storm.

"It feels like a nightmare," he said.

"It was always easy to pick up the phone and say, 'Hey Rob, let's meet here,' and he'd be there. Unfortunately, we can't do that."

The 49-year-old Ottawa man died in hospital Wednesday after being struck by a tree while golfing with his son during the May 21 storm.

"They saw the storm coming from what I hear, they got in their carts and headed towards the clubhouse and a tree hit Rob and the golf cart. Unfortunately, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Hamre.

Hamre and Hayami had been friends since Grade 1. Hayami loved hockey and golf, but most of all had a passion for music.

"He had a musical ear like nobody else. If I ever needed to know how to play a song I could call him up, play the song for him on the phone and he'd be right back to me with the cords," said Hamre.

Hyami leaves behind his wife Kristine, son Owen, his parents and a large extended family.

More than 10 people died across Ontario and Quebec as a result of the storm.

Dunrobin's Chad Convery was killed after being hit by a tree at a cottage in Calabogie, Ont.

"Chad's presence lit up so many people's lives, he was such a funny, kind, caring person. We all will carry him close to our hearts forever," said Convery's niece Leighanna on a GoFundMe page created to support the family.

The 44-year-old leaves behind his partner Rhonda and two young girls Jovie and Brynn.

Others from the Ottawa region were also killed in the storm, including someone at the Canadian Golf and Country Club in the west end, and a woman whose boat capsized on the Ottawa River.