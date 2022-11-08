Brr! Record-breaking cold weather hits Alberta
The latest wallop of wintery weather in Alberta has led to a dozen new record daytime lows throughout the province, including in Calgary.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says heavy snow and blowing snow impacted most of central and southern Alberta on Monday.
"As the skies cleared, overnight low temperatures fell significantly, resulting in new daily minimum temperature records set this morning," said a Tuesday summary from the national weather agency.
In Calgary, the daytime temperature dipped to -22.5 C at Canada Olympic Park on Tuesday, breaking an old record of -19 C.
Of the communities with new daily minimum temperatures, the coldest was Bow Valley, which saw temperatures drop to -31.7 C, breaking the previous record of -28.9 C.
New daily minimum temperature records set in Alberta on Nov. 8:
Bow Valley Provincial Park
- New record of -31.7 C
- Old record of -28.9 C set in 1945
- Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Calgary (Olympic Park)
- New record of -22.5 C
- Old record of -19 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1984
Cochrane
- New record of -27.3 C
- Old record of -19.0 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1984
Elk Island
- New record of -20.5 C
- Old record of -19 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Hendrickson Creek
- New record of -24.6 C
- Old record of -24.2 C set in 2017
- Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High River
- New record of -25.5 C
- Old record of -22.8 C set in 1924
- Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Highvale
- New record of -19.5 C
- Old record of -16.5 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Lloydminster
- New record of -20.4 C
- Old record of -20 C set in 1973
- Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Milk River
- New record of -20.0 C
- Old record of -18.2 C set in 2000
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Sundre
- New record of -30.2 C
- Old record of -20.8 C set in 2017
- Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Wainwright
- New record of -20.9 C
- Old record of -19 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Waterton Park
- New record of -26 C
- Old record of -20 C set in 1986
- Records in this area have been kept since 1976
Breton, meanwhile, tied its previous record of -23.3 C set in 1940.
Records in Breton have been kept since 1939.