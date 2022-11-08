Brr! Record-breaking cold weather hits Alberta

The latest wallop of wintery weather in Alberta has led to a dozen new record daytime lows throughout the province, including in Calgary.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says heavy snow and blowing snow impacted most of central and southern Alberta on Monday.

"As the skies cleared, overnight low temperatures fell significantly, resulting in new daily minimum temperature records set this morning," said a Tuesday summary from the national weather agency.

In Calgary, the daytime temperature dipped to -22.5 C at Canada Olympic Park on Tuesday, breaking an old record of -19 C.

Of the communities with new daily minimum temperatures, the coldest was Bow Valley, which saw temperatures drop to -31.7 C, breaking the previous record of -28.9 C.

New daily minimum temperature records set in Alberta on Nov. 8:

Bow Valley Provincial Park

New record of -31.7 C

Old record of -28.9 C set in 1945

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Calgary (Olympic Park)

New record of -22.5 C

Old record of -19 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Cochrane

New record of -27.3 C

Old record of -19.0 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Elk Island

New record of -20.5 C

Old record of -19 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Hendrickson Creek

New record of -24.6 C

Old record of -24.2 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High River

New record of -25.5 C

Old record of -22.8 C set in 1924

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale

New record of -19.5 C

Old record of -16.5 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Lloydminster

New record of -20.4 C

Old record of -20 C set in 1973

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Milk River

New record of -20.0 C

Old record of -18.2 C set in 2000

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Sundre

New record of -30.2 C

Old record of -20.8 C set in 2017

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Wainwright

New record of -20.9 C

Old record of -19 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton Park

New record of -26 C

Old record of -20 C set in 1986

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Breton, meanwhile, tied its previous record of -23.3 C set in 1940.

Records in Breton have been kept since 1939.