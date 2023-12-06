Brrr! Cold Wednesday in the forecast for Ottawa
Commuters can expect a chilly Wednesday as the wind chill will hit double digit freezing temperatures this morning.
Environment Canada calls for daytime highs of minus 8 C with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning, which will clear up by noon.
Wind chill at minus 10 C in the morning will reach minus 15 C this afternoon.
Tonight will be clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. The temperatures will reach minus 15 C with a wind chill of minus 13 C this evening and minus 19 C overnight.
The snow will return on Thursday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. The high will be minus 7 C with a wind chill of minus 19 C in the morning and minus 10 C in the afternoon.
Warmer temperatures will return this weekend with a high of plus 5 C on Saturday and plus 4 C on Sunday.
