Bruce County man arrested in online child sexual exploitation investigation
Police have charged a Bruce County man following an investigation into online child sexual exploitation.
Provincial police arrested the 27-year-old man after searching a house in Walkerton and seizing several electronic devices.
The man faces two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.
The accused was scheduled for a bail hearing Tuesday.
"Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized," police said in a release Tuesday.
Following the arrest, police issued a reminder for parents to "take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety."
Investigators ask anyone with information on this matter or knowledge of any child exploitation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
-
Emergency room closures causing concern for Assiniboia residentsMultiple closures of the emergency room at an Assiniboia, Sask. hospital over the past month have caused concerns for some residents.
-
Clean slate for construction: Saint John council gives green light for developmentThe site of the former Woolworth’s department store in uptown Saint John has been cleared and the property is now a clean slate ready for construction, which the developer says could begin soon.
-
Three-quarters of Saint John businesses surveyed not in favour of vaccine passports: ChamberA survey of over 1,000 businesses in the Saint John region shows the majority are against some type of vaccine passport for their customers.
-
Nova Scotia Teachers Union voices concerns over province's back-to-school planStudents, teachers and parents in Nova Scotia now have a better idea of what to expect when classes resume in two weeks.
-
Orangeville man charged with an indecent act, resisting arrestDufferin provincial police charged a man following complaints about his behaviour in Orangeville.
-
Ornge air ambulances called to two serious collisions in Ottawa TuesdayOrnge air ambulances were called to two serious collisions in Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.
-
No regrets: Former Sudbury doctor who served in Afghanistan reflects on the return of the TalibanAs the tragedy unfolds in Afghanistan, a former Sudbury doctor who served on the frontlines in the war against the Taliban says he is still proud of his and Canada's efforts to bring peace to the war-torn nation.
-
Removal of Highway 3 bypass designation to open up Elgin County housing, industry growth opportunitiesMPP Jeff Yurek joked that 'I wasn't even born yet' when a section of land in Elgin County was designated as restricted by the Ministry of Transportation.
-
Nova Scotians react to easing of school restrictionsSchools in Nova Scotia appear to be set to return to a pre-Covid-19 state of normalcy.