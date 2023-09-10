Bruce County man charged in Orillia, Ont. hit-and-run

A man from Huron-Kinloss Township is facing multiple serious charges after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his car and left the scene of the accident last month.

According to OPP, on Aug. 10, 2023 shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to Mary Street in the City of Orillia for a report of a collision.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, and that the driver drove away from the scene of the collision.

One person was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Days later on Aug. 14, 2023, officers discovered the abandoned vehicle in Orillia.

On Sunday, police announced that a suspect from Huron-Kinloss Township had been identified and located.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old man from Huron-Kinloss Township has been charged with the following offences:

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

Fail to stop at an accident causing bodily harm

Fail to comply with a probation order

Aggravated assault

The accused is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Sunday in relation to the charges.