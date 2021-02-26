The vaccines are starting to roll out the door in Grey-Bruce.

This week first responders and hospital staff across the region started receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

About 100 Bruce County paramedics were amongst the first to use Grey-Bruce’s “hockey hub” mass vaccination centre at the arena in Hanover.

“This vaccine is a safe and reliable tool that protects county paramedics and the vulnerable residents we serve. It continues to be a crucial time for exercising COVID-19 prevention measures,” says Bruce County Paramedic Services Chief Steve Schaus.

Grey-Bruce mass vaccination centres, which are to be located at arenas in Hanover, Kincardine and Owen Sound, are not open to the public, yet.

The health unit says once they cover first responders, medical staff, and everyone else involved in Phase 1, Grey-Bruce residents over the age of 80 will be next.

They will be contacted directly to schedule a vaccine appointment, says the health unit.

Those not contacted directly, will have a 1-800 number to call to schedule an appointment.

At its peak, officials with the Grey-Bruce Health Unit say that their “hockey hub” mass vaccination centres will be able to administer 4,500 doses per day.