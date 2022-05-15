Bruce County woman found in possession of $2,800 worth of fentanyl

A 22-year-old woman wanted on two arrest warrants is facing an additional charge after she was found in possession of $2,000 of fentanyl, police say.

Saugeen Shores police on patrol stopped the woman on Friday and placed her under arrest. Police say during the investigation, an officer found she had a large amount of suspected purple and green fentanyl on her.

Police seized $2,800 worth of fentanyl and $475 worth of cash.

She was taken to the police station and held for a bail hearing.

The 22-year-old Bruce County woman has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.