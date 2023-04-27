Bruce Power reports 'heavy water' leakage
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
Bruce Power is reporting a “leakage of heavy water” at its site in Tiverton.
According to a statement from the company, “... The leak was identified by operations staff who safely removed the unit from service. The spill of heavy water from the unit was contained inside the Bruce A station.”
Heavy water from the reactor heat transport system contains levels of tritium which is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen and station staff followed procedures to stop the spill and are in the process of safely cleaning it up.
The company also said there have been no adverse impacts to employees, the environment or the public and the leak of heavy water has been stopped.
An investigation to determine the cause of the leak is underway.
