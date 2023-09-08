Bruce Power restarts refurbished nuclear reactor
It took over three years, and millions of dollars, but the first of six nuclear reactors to be rebuilt at the Bruce Power plant near Kincardine, Ont. is back producing electricity.
Unit 6 at the Bruce nuclear plant was reconnected to Ontario’s power grid early Friday morning.
It was taken out of service in January 2020 in order replace most of the reactor’s components and extend its operational life until 2064.
Unit 3 at the sprawling nuclear compound was taken out of service earlier this year, and is undergoing an identical refurbishment.
Bruce Power plans to refurbish six of their eight nuclear reactors over the next 10 years in order to extend the life of the world’s largest nuclear facility for another 40 years.
Bruce Power says the refurbishment of Unit 6 was completed ahead of schedule and on budget. During each of the reactors’ refurbishments, 480 fuel channels, 960 feeders, and eight steam generators, are replaced.
Bruce Power is currently planning on building as many as five more reactors along the shores of Lake Huron to meet Ontario’s growing demand for electricity.
Thirty per cent of Ontario’s electricity needs are filled by Bruce Power’s nuclear fleet.
-
Grizzly seen in Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail area of Waterton Lakes National ParkParks Canada has issued a warning about a grizzly seen in Waterton Lakes National Park, in the area of Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail.
-
Danillo remembered: Second vigil held for victim of fatal Copperfield stabbingFor the second night in a row, loved ones of Danillo Canales Glenn gathered for a vigil at the basketball court where he was fatally stabbed.
-
Ford says it's important parents are informed about children's decisions amid debate over pronouns in schoolsOntario Premier Doug Ford says it is important that parents are informed "when their children make a decision" amid an ongoing debate over students' preferred pronouns in school.
-
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hitsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
-
Chinese company forged lawyer's name on immigration applications, B.C. court hearsA Chinese company that forged its Canadian lawyer's signature on dozens of immigration applications has been ordered to pay the lawyer $400,000 for breaching its contract with him.
-
UBC Okanagan ordered to pay $50,000 in sexual assault discrimination caseUniversity of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.
-
'It’s completely disrespectful': UBC student union postpones vote on sexual violence policyCanada’s largest student union at the University of British Columbia has postponed voting on a new sexual violence policy following student criticism.
-
B.C. health minister holds last-minute news conference before Surrey health-care rallyWith frustrated doctors and staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital set to rally Saturday afternoon at city hall, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke at length Friday about plans to improve hospital conditions.
-
Memorial set up for Brantford woman on the 40th anniversary of her disappearanceA memorial has been set up in Brantford for Mary Hammond, who disappeared 40 years ago while walking to work.