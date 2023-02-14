Bruce Springsteen coming to Ottawa this fall

The Boss is coming back to Ottawa.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, Nov. 18, the venue announced Tuesday.

Springsteen, 73, is currently on a 31-city U.S. tour following the release of his 21st studio album, Only The Strong Survive. It's his first arena tour in six years.

After playing some shows in Europe this summer, he's returning to the U.S. for some stadium shows before embarking on the Canadian leg of his tour.

Fans looking to buy tickets for the Ottawa show must register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan system. Ticketmaster says the system helps filter out ticket resellers.

Registration for Verified Fan is open until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. It does not guarantee tickets.

Springsteen last played in Ottawa in October 2012.

Here's a list of his Canadian tour dates:

Nov. 3: Vancouver, Rogers Arena

Nov. 6: Edmonton, Rogers Place

Nov. 8: Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 10: Winnipeg, Canada Life Centre

Nov. 14: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 16: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 18: Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 20: Montreal, Bell Centre

