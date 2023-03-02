Bruins acquire pending UFA Bertuzzi from Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have traded winger Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins for a top-10 protected 2024 first-round pick and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Bertuzzi is a Bruin.



Details: https://t.co/VTXGApXVYu pic.twitter.com/Dlzn2kx6PT

Bertuzzi, 28, has four goals and 14 points while being limited to 29 games this season due to injury. The Red Wings are retaining half of his $4.75 million cap hit.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun said the Red Wings and Bertuzzi had not discussed a contract extension since December.

Bertuzzi had a career year in 2021-22, scoring 30 goals and adding 32 assists in 61 games. He is in the final season of a two-year, $9.5 million contract.

The Sudbury, Ont., product has 88 goals and 202 points in 305 career NHL games with the Red Wings.

Bruins loading up, adding depth in case of injury

TSN’s Darren Dreger said injuries in the Bruins' lineup factored into their decision to add Bertuzzi.

Winger Taylor Hall is seeking a second opinion for his lower-body injury which will determine how much time he will miss.

The NHL-leading Bruins made their first move ahead of the deadline last week, acquiring Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway in a deal with the Washington Capitals.

Red Wings emerge as sellers

The moves comes one day after the Red Wings appeared to set their status as sellers with Wednesday's deal sending defenceman Filip Hronek to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for draft picks.

The Red Wings also signed captain Dylan Larkin, who was a pending unrestricted free agent, to an eight-year contract Wednesday.

Amid a three-game skid, the Red Wings have slipped to five points back of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, which they held last week.