Brunch patrons robbed at gunpoint at East Vancouver café

Police are investigating a terrifying armed robbery at an East Vancouver café that took place during a busy brunch service Sunday.

Two men with guns burst into Café Du Soleil, ordered everyone to get on the floor and robbed them of their cellphones and valuables, according to the general manager of the establishment.

The general manager, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News he was working in the kitchen when the robbers entered the café, and that every table was full.

He said the robbers pushed a gun up against a staff member’s head, leaving a bruise behind the man’s ear. That was the only injury sustained during the incident, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police believe the suspects dumped the cellphones, adding they may have been stolen to prevent people from calling 911. Investigators said the attack was planned and targeted, and that the motive was likely to rob the café itself – though authorities haven’t released any further details on what might have been stolen.

Sgt. Steve Addison called the incident “extremely alarming,” and said police are doing everything they can to hold those responsible accountable. The department’s Major Crimes Unit is working to identify the suspects, who both wore hats, hoodies and gloves during the robbery.

“This is a violent crime in broad daylight Sunday morning in a diner on Commercial Drive,” Addison said. “We don’t want that to happen again. This is a priority for the section – our most experienced investigators are on this case.”

Authorities said the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, but have not provided any information on what the vehicle might have looked like.

The incident ended with a small but touching moment of community compassion. The general manager told CTV News he waived everyone’s bills after the robbery, but that customers in turn left whatever cash they had on the tables.