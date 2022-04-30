Brush fire destroys garage, classic car and motorcycle in Bothwell, Ont.

A homeowner in Bothwell was burning brush when the fire spread to a nearby garage, leading to about $100,000 in damage, Chatham-Kent fire officials say.

Fire crews responded to 30615 Zone Road around 4:05 p.m. Friday for reports of a detached garage fire.

Officials say the homeowner was burning brush when the fire spread to nearby trees and the garage.

The owner tried to extinguish the flames, however, the garage along with a classic car and motorcycle were lost in the blaze.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials have pegged the estimated loss at $100,000.

Chatham-Kent Fire is reminding residents to never leave fires unattended.

Officials say between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters in the region responded to three separate brush fire incidents.