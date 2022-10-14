Brush fire ignites near West Vancouver's Cypress Mountain
Crews were called to a brush fire near West Vancouver's Cypress Mountain Friday morning as drought conditions persist in the region.
West Vancouver Fire and Rescue said on social media it responded to the fire alongside BC Wildfire Service. Crews were called to the blaze near the West Vancouver watershed area at about 7 a.m. and estimate it's about two hectares in size.
Six helicopters are in the area, bucketing water on the fire from White Lake.
"Conditions remain extremely dry and fire danger is elevated," WVFR's notice said. "Please use caution when enjoying the outdoors."
Since July of this year, Vancouver's recorded 16 millimetres of rainfall. The average amount of rainfall for the region between July and Oct. 14 is 165 millimetres.
The Lower Mainland remains under drought Level 5, the highest rating in the province.
WVFR told CTV News Vancouver Eagle Lake Road is closed while crews respond, as is part of the Trans Canada Trail.
With files from The Canadian Press
Thank you to BCWS @BCGovFireInfo & @taloncopters for their very quick response. pic.twitter.com/0R1rUOCmY8— West Vancouver Fire & Rescue (@WestVanFireDept) October 14, 2022
