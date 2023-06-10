Brush fire in Malden Park not the result of a controlled burn
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Brush fires are proving to be an issue as the dry conditions continue.
Saturday afternoon, visitors at Windsor's Malden Park captured video with visible flames in the distance.
Fire officials confirm this was indeed a brush fire and not a controlled burn.
The cause of the fire has not yet determined.
NEW: Windsor fire crews have extinguished a fire that broke out at Malden Park earlier this afternoon. The city's fire chief tells me it was NOT the result of a controlled burn — but when asked about a cause, he says "we may never know." pic.twitter.com/xBHvQLC8eS— Sanjay Maru (@sanJmaru) June 10, 2023
