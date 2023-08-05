iHeartRadio

Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody


Huron County OPP posted on social media, saying there was an increased police presence in Brussels.

They said officers attended the scene on Turnberry Street for an “active investigation.”

Police said that one person was taken into custody after surrendering without incident around 3 p.m.

There is no threat to public safety.

Police thank the public for avoiding the area during their investigation, and the road will be re-opened. 

