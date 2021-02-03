The coldest stretch of our winter so far is on the way.

According to CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, London and surrounding areas can expect a slight warm up Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures begin to trend downwards into next week.

“Brutal arctic cold moves in over the weekend, with the coldest stretch of winter on the way.”

By Monday and Tuesday we will see daytime highs around -10 or -11, with wind chills promising to be even colder.

Atchison says the cause is a piece of polar vortex dipping south putting us into a deep freeze.

For today, London can expect a mix of sun and cloud and a relatively nice high of -1.

Snow is expected to move in Thursday into Friday and by Saturday the high is expected to be -7.