'Brutal' assault results in Regina's 2nd homicide of 2022 after victim dies in hospital: police
A man is facing charges in Regina’s second homicide of the year, after the victim of a violent assault died Sunday.
The Regina Police Service said it was investigating a recent aggravated assault when it learned the victim died in hospital.
Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Marcel Anthony Sentes of Regina. His family has been notified of his death.
As a result, 34-year-old Tresen Catlin Todd Sutherland of Regina has been charged with second-degree murder. He made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Monday morning.
Police were initially called to a residence in the 1000 block of Rae Street on March 5, for a reported assault. When officers arrived on scene, a man who was victim of a “brutal physical assault” was discovered.
Following investigation, Sutherland was arrested on Saturday after being identified as a suspect in the assault.
RPS learned Sentes died in hospital on Sunday.
