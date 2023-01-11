Do you recognize this car? New Westminster police searching for suspect vehicle after 'brutal assault'

Police in New Westminster have released images and video of a vehicle that they hope will help identify a suspect in a "brutal assault."

On Dec. 23, first responders were called to the area near Begbie and Carnarvon streets around 11:15 p.m. where a man had been found unconscious and seriously injured, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

"The man was sent to a local area hospital and was being treated for life-altering injuries," according to the statement, which added that investigators have learned the suspect was with two other people at the time.

"After the assault, the group left the area in a vehicle, and investigators are hoping by sharing video of this vehicle, a suspect will be identified."

Authorities describe the car as a blue, four-door Pontiac Sunfire. Anyone with information about the car, anyone who witnessed the assault, and anyone with dashcam footage from the area is urged to call 604-529-2430 or send an email to mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.