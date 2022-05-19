Bryan Adams announces Canadian tour, here is where he will stop
He's been making hit music for decades and now, Grammy-winning Canadian musician Bryan Adams is bringing his newest album on a cross-Canada tour.
'So Happy It Hurts' was released in March and is Adams' fifteenth studio album, Live Nation Entertainment said in a news release Thursday morning.
The tour begins Aug. 31 in Prince Edward Island on the east coast and ends Nov. 12 in Vancouver, B.C.
Adams, 62, is from Kingston, Ont., and is currently touring in Europe until mid-July.
Here are the Canadian stops on his tour:
Atlantic Canada
- Aug. 31 Summerside
- Sept. 1 Moncton
- Sept. 2 Sydney
- Sept. 3 Halifax
- Sept. 6 Saint John
Quebec
- Sept. 7 Trois Rivieres
- Sept. 9 Alma
- Sept 10. Quebec City
- Sept. 12 Montreal
Ontario
- Oct. 5 Toronto
- Oct. 7 Ottawa
- Oct. 8 Kingston
- Oct. 11 Kitchener
- Oct. 12 Oshawa
- Oct. 14 St. Catherine's
- Oct. 15 London
- Oct. 17 Sudbury
- Oct. 18 Peterborough
Prairies
- Nov. 2 Winnipeg
- Nov. 4 Regina
- Nov. 5 Saskatoon
- Nov. 6 Edmonton
- Nov. 8 Lethbridge
- Nov. 9 Calgary
B.C.
- Nov. 11 Kelowna
- Nov. 12 Vancouver
Some of Adams' hit songs include Summer of '69, Please Forgive Me and I Do It For You.