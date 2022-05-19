Bryan Adams announces Canadian tour, here is where he will stop

He's been making hit music for decades and now, Grammy-winning Canadian musician Bryan Adams is bringing his newest album on a cross-Canada tour.

'So Happy It Hurts' was released in March and is Adams' fifteenth studio album, Live Nation Entertainment said in a news release Thursday morning.

The tour begins Aug. 31 in Prince Edward Island on the east coast and ends Nov. 12 in Vancouver, B.C.

Adams, 62, is from Kingston, Ont., and is currently touring in Europe until mid-July.

Here are the Canadian stops on his tour:

Atlantic Canada

Aug. 31 Summerside

Sept. 1 Moncton

Sept. 2 Sydney

Sept. 3 Halifax

Sept. 6 Saint John

Quebec

Sept. 7 Trois Rivieres

Sept. 9 Alma

Sept 10. Quebec City

Sept. 12 Montreal

Ontario

Oct. 5 Toronto

Oct. 7 Ottawa

Oct. 8 Kingston

Oct. 11 Kitchener

Oct. 12 Oshawa

Oct. 14 St. Catherine's

Oct. 15 London

Oct. 17 Sudbury

Oct. 18 Peterborough

Prairies

Nov. 2 Winnipeg

Nov. 4 Regina

Nov. 5 Saskatoon

Nov. 6 Edmonton

Nov. 8 Lethbridge

Nov. 9 Calgary

B.C.

Nov. 11 Kelowna

Nov. 12 Vancouver

Some of Adams' hit songs include Summer of '69, Please Forgive Me and I Do It For You.