Bryan Adams coming to Victoria

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams is set to perform in Victoria this September.

The 63-year-old will kick off his "So Happy It Hurts" tour at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Sept. 9.

The tour, which has three other stops in B.C. and three more in Alberta, is supporting Adams' newest album, also called So Happy It Hurts, which released on March 11, 2022.

Adams was born in Kingston, Ont., but spent many of his teenage years in Vancouver.

He received the Order of Canada in 1990, was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and has received a slew of other awards, including 20 Juno Awards, a Grammy Award, three Academy Award nominations and five Golden Globe nominations.

Presale tickets for the event open on June 13, while general tickets go on sale starting June 16.