Bryan Adams to play Edmonton as part of Canada-wide tour

Bryan Adams will make a stop in Edmonton as part of his coast-to-coast Canadian tour this fall.

Adams is touring in support of his 15th studio album So Happy It Hurts.

The tour kicks off on Aug. 31 in Prince Edward Island, and will make a stop at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Nov. 6.

Tickets go on sale May 27 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online. 

