BTS condemns anti-Asian racism, says they've experienced it K-pop superstar group BTS has condemned racism against Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in a statement saying they've experienced it themselves. Tenants forced out of condemned Saint John apartment building A trio of tenants are speaking out tonight after being forced from their apartment building, after they say it was declared condemned by the city of Saint John. COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for March 30, 2021 The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, March 30, 2021. China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature