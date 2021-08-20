BTS world tour cancelled due to ongoing pandemic
BTS's 'Map of the World Tour' has been cancelled for now, it's record label Big Hit Music announced in a statement posted on the fan platform Weverse and verified by multiple outlets.
-
Even from within: Manitoba premier faces opposition to completing his agendaManitoba Premier Brian Pallister's decades-long career in politics is not ending quietly.
-
Man hit while walking on Hwy. 2 south of Airdrie, Alta., suffers serious injuriesThe southbound lanes of Highway 2 were shut for several hours south of Airdrie, Alta. early Saturday morning after a man was reportedly hit while walking in the middle of the road.
-
Three new cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I.; Seven cases totalPrince Edward Island is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
Liberal, Conservative race narrowing, Nanos survey suggestsThe race between the Liberals and the Conservatives is narrowing with upward movement in favour of the Conservatives as week one of the federal election campaign comes to a close, according to nightly tracking conducted by Nanos Research for CTV News and The Globe and Mail.
-
Ontario sees highest number of COVID-19 cases since early June, 18 cases in OttawaAcross Ontario, there are 689 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
Ontario reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since early JuneOntario is reporting another spike in COVID-19 cases, logging the highest number of new infections since early June.
-
Porcupine Health Unit offers third COVID-19 vaccine to immune comprised peopleThe Porcupine Health Unit is now offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who have compromised immunities.
-
Hydro One launches major investment plan to improve reliability for customersOn Friday, Hydro One announced its $17 billion investment plan which will consist of building more reliable electrical systems across the province, including here in northern Ontario.
-
NCC closes Gatineau Park beach this weekend due to lifeguard shortageThe National Capital Commission says La Peche Lake beach is "closed until further notice" due to the lifeguard shortage for the beach.