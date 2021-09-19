‘Bubble Lady’ uses soapy creations to connect with residents in Guelph
A Guelph woman is making memories with area residents at Royal City Park, one giant bubble at a time.
Lynn Hancock took up the art of ‘bubbling’ in 2013 after retiring and moving to Guelph.
“After teaching 30 years, to be able to offer this to people and then give them a chance to experience it, it was just what I needed,” she said.
Hancock developed her own tools and bubble recipe to create her floating masterpieces. She said she’s realized how much her bubbles have helped boost people’s moods during the pandemic.
“What I’m struck by in particular this summer is the number of people approaching me, [and] seem to know on some intuitive level that there’s something in it that’s helping them to feel a sense of peace and calm,” Hancock said.
Hancock is offering free bubble-making kits to anyone interested in making their own.
She says she usually stops ‘bubbling’ during the winter months but will continue at Royal City Park while the weather cooperates.
