Buccaneers flock to Guelph for 14th annual pirate festival
It was a swashbuckling good time at Guelph’s Marden Park for the 14th annual Ontario Pirate Festival.
The festival is three days of food, music and live shows for every buccaneer, privateer or sea rover.
“The pirate festival is a full-day adventure inside a pirate shantytown,” said Captain Zoltan the Adequate, an organizer of the event. “If you have pirate clothing and want to come and pirate it up for the day, I absolutely recommend you do that.”
This year’s installment saw more than 50 vendors and several live acts. The fun never stops for landlubbers of all ages.
“It’s important to start kids young, get the sea legs going, just get them used to the pirate lifestyle,” said Captain Carnegie.
The festival will run rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.
