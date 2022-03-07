Buckle up for accelerated gas prices across Simcoe Muskoka

Prices at the pumps have skyrocketed, and one expert says this is the calm before the storm, with gas prices expected to soar to $2 per litre by the end of March.

According to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, the rising fuel price isn't just going to impact drivers.

"This is going to cascade into other areas of the economy, most notably for those of us who don't drive, into food and other increasing in pricing. It's inevitable."

Small business owner Brian Vanderstelt said he's feeling the pinch while spending most of his workdays on the road.

"It's been crazy because I probably do 1,000 to 1,500 kilometres every week," said Vanderstelt, owner of Brian's Food Baskets.

Vanderstelt brings fresh produce to Christian Island, having started his delivery service during the pandemic to help others, but now he says gas prices would mean increasing costs.

"I'm trying to bite the bullet as much as I can for myself, but you know what, I do have to pass it off eventually," he said.

McTeague recalled that gas was roughly $1.24 per litre in the GTA at the same time last year. Meanwhile, most places across the region ranged between $1.82 and $1.90 on Monday.

The gas and energy price expert is calling for government intervention to help ease the strain on Canadian wallets.