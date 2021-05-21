Buckle up or face possible fines this Victoria Day long weekend

Drivers can expect to see an increased police presence on the roads in New Tecumseth, Essa and Adjala-Tosorontio townships, as an annual awareness campaign takes aim at safe driving.

Canada Road Safety Week kicked off Tuesday and runs until May 24, with Nottawasaga OPP officers conducting seat belt checks and raising awareness about the role seatbelts play in saving lives.

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says it's supporting this year's initiative led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

"Road safety is one of the top priorities for members of the Nottawasaga OPP. We take the safety of the public very seriously. Our goal is to have every person using our roadways arrive safely at their destination. Properly wearing a seatbelt helps us accomplish this goal," said Nottawasaga Detachment traffic Sgt. T. Shatz.

"I personally was involved in a serious collision with a commercial motor vehicle and I can attest they work. Stay safe!"

Police say drivers can be charged and face a total fine of $240 and two demerit points for seatbelt infractions.

According to police, drivers can also face a fine if anyone in their vehicle under the age of 16 is not wearing a seatbelt or secured in a proper child seat.

While research shows children under the age of 13 are safest in the back seat of motor vehicles away from airbags, police say there are exceptions.

This includes when a backseat is unavailable or the backseat is a sideways facing seat. In that case, police say children can sit in the front seat if there is no active airbag or the front airbag can be switched off.

Other tips for motorists include:

Making sure the seatbelt crosses your chest and lower hips

Having a working seatbelt for every person in your vehicle

If you're pregnant wear the lapbelt low and sit as upright as possible

Do not put the shoulder strap under your arm

Do not wear any part of your seatbelt twisted

The purpose of the campaign is to increase safe driving and road safety through education and enforcement.

This year's initiatives focus on distracted driving, speed and aggressive driving, impaired driving, seatbelt safety, trailering, motorcyclists, cyclists and off-road vehicles on roadways.