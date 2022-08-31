Bud Paul homicide: Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder

A Winnipeg man has been accused of first-degree murder in the August 2020 homicide of 56-year-old Bud Paul following an investigation that spanned at least three communities across Manitoba, the RCMP said Thursday.

Paul’s body was discovered Aug. 11, 2020, in deep brush in Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation about 100 kilometres south of Winnipeg and investigators deemed his death a homicide.

Aaron Mousseau, 41, was arrested Tuesday in Winnipeg and charged with first-degree murder.

“This was a long and difficult investigation that required specialized police units from both the Winnipeg Police Service and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as well as significant investigational support by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service,” said Supt. Rob Lasson, officer in charge of Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services. “We recognize that this was a very lengthy investigation and we greatly appreciate the public’s patience. We hope that this arrest brings some closure to Bud’s family.”

Investigators won’t say how, where or when they believe Paul was killed and couldn’t comment on any possible motive but the charge of first-degree murder suggests they believe the killing was planned and deliberate.

While two suspects known to Paul who were seen with him in the lead-up to the discovery of his body were identified months after his disappearance, the charge comes more than two years after he was reported missing.

Paul’s coworker first contacted police on Aug. 7, 2020, when Paul didn’t show up for work and couldn’t be reached for a number of days.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) launched a missing persons investigation and three days later on Aug. 10, 2020, Paul’s burned-out vehicle was located on Queen Street in Winnipeg.

“The vehicle was significant, I will say that, in the investigation,” Lasson said. “And we do have the vehicle on surveillance going throughout Manitoba with these three individuals but I won’t go into any more details on the use of the vehicle.”

A joint investigation involving officers from the RCMP, WPS and Manitoba First Nations Police Service led detectives to Neepawa, Man. about 185 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg where surveillance video from a liquor store showed Paul with two other people on Aug. 1, 2020, which was the last known sighting of Paul prior to his death.

Police searched Paul’s Winnipeg home on Dec. 17, 2020, which is when two suspects were identified as a 36-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man who were both known to Paul.

The woman was arrested on Dec. 20, 2020, questioned and later released without charges.

Investigators said officers conducted multiple interviews and followed up on tips between Jan. 2021 and July 2022 and had forensic evidence examined by the RCMP laboratory in Ottawa and a lab in the United States.

The RCMP said forensic evidence, tips from the public and witness statements led to Mousseau’s arrest.

Police said he’s the 39-year-old man who was initially identified as a suspect in Dec. 2020.

Mousseau remains in custody.

No further charges are expected.