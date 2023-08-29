Buddha statue among items stolen from storage trailer: OPP

Fish lures and a Buddha statue were two of the many items taken from a storage trailer in South Bruce County.

Police say sometime overnight on Sunday, an unknown suspect broke into a storage trailer and took about $500 worth of the owner's property on Bruce Road 4 in Brockton.

In addition to the lures and statue, police are also looking for:

3/8" coil of winch cable

Antique leg traps

MOOG squirrel cage fan (blue)

Ontario Sires Stakes metal plaque (silver)

3D horse face (bronze)

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.