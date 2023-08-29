iHeartRadio

Buddha statue among items stolen from storage trailer: OPP


A Buddha statue like this one was taken from a storage trailer in Brockton, Ont.

Fish lures and a Buddha statue were two of the many items taken from a storage trailer in South Bruce County.

Police say sometime overnight on Sunday, an unknown suspect broke into a storage trailer and took about $500 worth of the owner's property on Bruce Road 4 in Brockton.

In addition to the lures and statue, police are also looking for:

  • 3/8" coil of winch cable
  • Antique leg traps
  • MOOG squirrel cage fan (blue)
  • Ontario Sires Stakes metal plaque (silver)
  • 3D horse face (bronze)

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

