'Buddy, just come home': Family of missing man makes plea for information one month after disappearance

It's been a month since Nathan, a former Region of Waterloo man who has Down syndrome, went missing in Toronto.

His family made a public plea in Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Sunday, hoping someone can help them find the 37-year-old.

“We believe Nathan is making his way to the K-W area where his father passed away in December 2022,” Jason, Nathan’s cousin said.

Nathan was last seen on May 12 at 7 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue in Toronto.

The family's search has taken volunteer teams through the woods in Campbellville and around Waterloo region.

Nathan was last ween wearing a hoodie with green stripes, black pants, black shoes and a Blue Jays baseball cap.

He used to live in the Region of Waterloo, so his family believes he may be in the area.

“So right now, if anybody has any kind of information, nothing is too small to tell us. We just want to know Nathan is safe and we just want to bring him home no matter what. We miss his laugh, his laugh was very contagious,” Jason said.

According to Jason, Nathan is familiar with St. Jacobs Market, where his mother used to have a booth, and the Elmira area, where he attended church.

His family said Nathan loves watching sports, especially the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Buddy, just come home, you’re definitely not in trouble by any of us. We just want to make sure you’re okay, and let’s get to that Leaf game,” Jason said.

Jason is urging anyone with tips in this case to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.