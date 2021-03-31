Budget airline Swoop to begin flights to Victoria this summer

Canadian airline Swoop is preparing to rollout flights to Victoria in less than two months.

The self-described ultra-low-cost airline will begin offering flights to Victoria from Toronto and Edmonton starting May 20.

The airline originally planned to start offering flights to Victoria in 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the company to delay its rollout plans.

Now, Swoop says it's preparing to restart its plans due to pent-up demand for travelling and tourism.

"Our summer schedule expansion is in response to strong advance sales and in anticipation of demand from Canada’s most price-conscious travellers as they look towards the accelerated pace of vaccine rollouts across the country," said Swoop president Charles Duncan in a statement Wednesday.

Duncan says that the airline is keeping safety top of mind as COVID-19 cases surge in B.C.

"When the time comes for a safe resumption of travel, it will be critical to ensure access to affordable travel exists within our borders and Swoop is strategically positioned to meet that need in British Columbia and across the country," he said.

The new airline route is welcome news for local tourism organizations.

"As the economy begins to reopen, we are pleased that Swoop recognizes Victoria as a destination that travellers will look forward to returning to or discovering the beauty and culture that Victoria and Vancouver Island has to offer for the first time," said Geoff Dickson, Victoria Airport Authority president and CEO.

Starting May 20, Swoop plans to offer up to six flights between Toronto and Victoria per week, and up to seven flights from Edmonton to Victoria weekly.