Budget deliberations could see increase for Sudbury taxpayers

While nothing yet has been set in stone, the draft 2022 budget in Greater Sudbury is recommending a three per cent property tax increase, based on city council's direction earlier this year.

On top of that, the budget includes the option for a 1.5 per cent capital levy to be used for such things as maintenance and roads, brining the potential property tax hike to 4.5 per cent.

Budget deliberations begin later in the month. In the meantime, the city has opened up a consultation period for people to weigh in on what's important to them for 2022.

"We've been dealing with the (COVID-19) pandemic since March 2020, and we have a very capable staff who have been very prudent in bringing us information," said Ward 7 Coun. Mike Jakubo, who chairs the finance committee.

Since 2020, Jakubo said the city has managed the pandemic fairly well and staff done well in getting council information they need and in dealing with cost overruns.

"From my perspective in this budget process, it's going to be seeing a continued investment in the city's infrastructure," Jakubo said.

"These are investments that we have been making over the past six years, investments that we need to continue to make and you can see it yourself when you drive on some of our main roads … You can see the improvements, you can feel the improvements. We're not done yet and we're going to have to continue to keep our pedal to the metal."

Jakubo said there's really no way around the three per cent increase. Everyone is dealing with increased costs, whether it's materials, energy prices or salary. He says the 1.5 per cent special levy is going to be another discussion.

"I think that somewhere in the three per cent ballpark is a fair sell," Jakubo said. "It's what we directed, it is in line with our long-term financial plan and I think that is manageable."

Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc said what's driving the numbers out of 'whack' in this budget are the rising cost of insurance, WSIB and costs facing contractors.

"We've been investing huge dollars into our infrastructure, upgrading our roads. It's very critical that we do this, we don't want people driving down bumpy roads," said Leduc.

"We want to attract new businesses and the only way we're going to be able to do that is by having nice, smooth roads."

Leduc said he has many major arteries through his ward that could use some added work. Right now, Barrydowne Road in Ward 11 has been in the midst of a major overhaul, with crews replacing pipes and infrastructure.

'These are tough times'

"A three per cent and a 1.5 per cent, these are tough times," he said. "To try and come in at a three per cent budget is going to be very tough, we'd have to cut back on services. I don't want to see us cut back on services because the services are badly needed. The 1.5 per cent levy, that's an investment into the future and that's important. That helps us with our aging infrastructure."

Leduc said the city is now paying the price for consecutive tax freezes years ago. As a result, we'll now be seeing 3.5 to 4.5 per cent increase annually if taxpayers want to maintain current services.

While the special levy is not completely off the table yet for Leduc, Ward 5 Coun. Robert Kirwan has his doubts.

"It's going to be tough to keep it at three per cent but we have to," said Kirwan. "We really can't go above three per cent. The 1.5 per cent levy is probably not going to get approved this year. Taxes are starting to go up too much."

When it comes to budget deliberations, Kirwan said he wants to see a few things addressed. He said they have to talk about seniors, people who need jobs and why it's costing people so much more to live.

That, he said, will likely mean attracting more people to Sudbury.

"We have a lot of seniors that are hanging on to their homes, they'd like to have another place to live, a place to age but they don't want to leave their community so we need more development in the outlying areas for the people who are aging in the outlying areas now so they have the opportunity to get into smaller homes they can afford, freeing up the homes they are in now for low-income earners," Kirwan said.

Ward 1 Coun. Mark Signoretti said he's constantly dealing with phone calls from people who had it with the tax increases while seeing nothing additional in the level of service.

Signoretti been consistent in his message for lower taxes, in a bid to try and help some of the city's aging community.

Signoretti said he won't support anything higher than three per cent and for him, the special levy should be off the table.

"Taxpayers from Greater Sudbury need a break, we can't keep dipping into their wallets for more money and more money," he said. "There's going to be a breaking point and I think we've reached that breaking point."

Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini said the city could find added savings by be using a zero-based budget model.

Consultation is open now and it's something councillors are hoping taxpayers will take advantage of.