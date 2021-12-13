Budget deliberations set to begin for Windsor city council

It’s expected to be a long and busy day for Windsor councillors.

The 2022 budget will be debated by Windsor city council starting at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Residents can can follow along on the city's livestream via their Facebook page.

This years' budget calls for a tax increase of 1.99 per cent.

There is $25-million in unfunded costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is unknown if upper levels of government will cover the costs, which could raise the tax levy significantly.

Some major items include $29 million for the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex, $16.3-million for Transit Windsor improvements and $9.4-million for 32 playground upgardes.

There is also about $47-million allocated for roads and infrastructure in 2022.