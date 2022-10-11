Budweiser Gardens celebrates 20 years
After lengthy city hall debates over where the venue should be built, Budweiser Gardens is celebrating its 20th year anniversary Tuesday in downtown London, Ont.
“It’s gone so fast with a lot of memories,” says Brian Ohl, the first and only general manager at Budweiser Gardens.
When it first opened on Oct. 11, 2002 it was called the John Labatt Centre and the first major act to perform was Cher. Years later, the London Knights would win the 2005 Memorial Cup in front of a standing room-only crowd.
“We’ve had a lot of great performers come through and of course landing the Juno Awards was big for the city,” says Ohl.
Merchants in the area have benefited from the venue because when it’s open for business, so are they.
“It’s been a life-support for many in the area,” says Craig Paulger, a co-owner of J. Dee’s Market Grill. “It’s really saved this part of the downtown.”
As for the future, Ohl says they will make some adjustments to the backstage area to accommodate larger acts.
Ohl says he’s proud of his staff and Budweiser Gardens contribution to the downtown, telling CTV News London, “The building was supposed to be a gathering place for the community and I think it’s done that.”
