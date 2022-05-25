Budweiser Gardens earned small profit last year, despite COVID-19 restrictions

A year after incurring a $650,000 net loss because of COVID-19, Budweiser Gardens managed to claw its way to an $80,000 profit in 2021.

That means the city will again receive the minimum $50,000 from a profit-sharing agreement with the operator OVG 360.

Budweiser Gardens reports the current season is showing signs of a rebound as provincial restrictions have lifted and the list of upcoming events grows, which includes sporting events, concerts and comedy shows.