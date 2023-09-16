Budweiser Gardens makes changes to bag policy

Large bags won’t be allowed inside Budweiser Gardens, including purses, backpacks, and luggage.

Patrons will be allowed small clutches or clear gallon-sized freezer bags.

The new policy takes effect immediately, and will be in place for ‘The Chicks’ concert Saturday night.

Budweiser Gardens said these changes are designed to “enhance the safety of all fans entering Budweiser Gardens as well as streamline the venue entry process.”