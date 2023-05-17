Budweiser Gardens makes pitch for expansion

London, Ont. could be missing out on major shows and sporting events, along with the economic benefits that come with them, because of physical limitations at Budweiser Gardens.

That word coming Wednesday from Brian Ohl, the general manager of the facility.

“We haven’t had a national figure skating event in some time,” Ohl explained. “That event, we’d love to have back. And there’s been other events that I wouldn’t say didn’t come, but we haven’t gotten them.”

His comments come as a report goes to city council’s Corporate Service’s Committee detailing proposed customer service improvements and back of house upgrades to the facility.

The work would be done in two phases at a cost of $33.3 million. London taxpayers would be asked to pick up 80 per cent of the cost, while the private share would be 20 per cent.

Budweiser Gardens opened in the fall of 2002, and for two decades it has become southwestern Ontario’s premier destination from major sporting events, concerts and everything in between.

It appears, however, that the facility may be outgrowing itself.

Ohl said those who stage major shows and events need more back of house space.

“I know for a fact, Junos they loved it,” said Ohl. “That’s one of the things they said, like ‘We really wish you guys had a bigger back of house area for us.’ These events come in, they have to rent a tent to put in the parking lot, to house their media and stuff, which costs those events more money, and makes us less competitive.”

The back of house expansion would be done at the west end of the facility, and take up a chunk of the existing staff parking lot.

Cheryl Finn, general manager at Tourism London, said the expansion is key to attracting larger and more lucrative events.

“For not only quality of life and a standard of living in London Ontario, which allows us to attract and retain high levels of individuals, but also contributes to the economic impact of the city,” she said.

The report goes to the Corporate Services Committee May 23.