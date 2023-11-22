Buffalo airport reopens after brief closure following vehicle explosion

Buffalo Niagara International Airport has re-opened after it shut down briefly following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The airport had initially closed shortly after 3 p.m. ET and all flights in and out of Buffalo were grounded. However, airport officials said in a post on X – formerly known as Twitter – shortly after 4 p.m. that the airport was "open and fully operational."

The explosion took place just after 1 p.m. on the U.S. side of the crossing, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Buffalo field office.

"In response to the incident that is unfolding at the Rainbow Bridge, the NFTA is increasing security system-wide," the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority wrote in an update posted to X on Wednesday afternoon, adding that cars coming into the Buffalo Airport will undergo security checks and travellers can expect additional screenings.

"We advise travellers to give themselves time for these extra precautions in addition to holiday travel."

While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that the explosion was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials now say there is "no indication of a terrorist attack" at this time.

According to multiple reports, two individuals believed to be in the vehicle have been pronounced dead.

With files from CTVNews.ca Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello and CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer Abby O'Brien