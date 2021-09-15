'Buffet' of drugs seized in Sarnia, Ont.

Sarnia police says officers have made a $45,000 drug bust involving the alleged trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

On Tuesday, officers set up surveillance near a home in the 400 block of Devine Street near Stuart Street, where they saw a suspect and occupant of the home leave in a vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle was pulled over and arrested a suspect without incident.

After the arrest, officers entered the home and the following items were located:

116.92 grams of Fentanyl – street value of $23,384

65.02 grams of Methamphetamine – street value of $6,500

117.38 grams of Cocaine – street value of $11,700

16 Dilaudid 8 mg pills – street value $400

6.55 grams of Heroin – street value of $1965

1 LSD tab – street value of $5

4 hydromorphone 12 mg pills - $80.00

Drug paraphernalia

Brass knuckles with flick knife

Body Armor

$665.00 in Canadian currency

A 24-year-old man from Sarnia is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The investigation continues and further charges are pending.