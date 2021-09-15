'Buffet' of drugs seized in Sarnia, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Sarnia police says officers have made a $45,000 drug bust involving the alleged trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
On Tuesday, officers set up surveillance near a home in the 400 block of Devine Street near Stuart Street, where they saw a suspect and occupant of the home leave in a vehicle.
According to police, the vehicle was pulled over and arrested a suspect without incident.
After the arrest, officers entered the home and the following items were located:
- 116.92 grams of Fentanyl – street value of $23,384
- 65.02 grams of Methamphetamine – street value of $6,500
- 117.38 grams of Cocaine – street value of $11,700
- 16 Dilaudid 8 mg pills – street value $400
- 6.55 grams of Heroin – street value of $1965
- 1 LSD tab – street value of $5
- 4 hydromorphone 12 mg pills - $80.00
- Drug paraphernalia
- Brass knuckles with flick knife
- Body Armor
- $665.00 in Canadian currency
A 24-year-old man from Sarnia is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.
The investigation continues and further charges are pending.
