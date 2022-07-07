Buffy Sainte-Marie performance at Regina Folk Festival cancelled

Saskatchewan-born Indigenous singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie's performance at the Regina Folk Festival was cancelled due to her recovery from COVID-19, a news release said Thursday.

Sainte-Marie was set to perform at the Regina Folk Festival (RFF) in August. The cancellation was announced in a RFF news release.

“Despite being vaccinated and following all protocols, Buffy is recovering from COVID-19. At this time her primary focus must be on recovering, but she hopes to be on stage again soon,” the release read.

The Regina Folk Festival is set to run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. Sainte-Marie was set to perform on Aug. 6.

An updated lineup for the festival is set to be released in the coming days, according to the release.

While weekend passes are non-refundable, single tickets for Saturday night are refundable. Ticket holders are encouraged to email finance@reginafolkfestival.com or call 306-757-0308 for inquiries.