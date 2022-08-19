iHeartRadio

Bugatti reveals its last gas-only car it hopes will be the world's fastest convertible

image.jpg
Bugatti has unveiled what the French automaker hopes will be the world's fastest convertible. The 1,600-horsepower, $5 million W16 Mistral is, essentially, an open-topped version of the Bugatti Chiron supercar, though there are major design differences.
12